First Warning Forecast: A wet, windy, and cool Memorial Day Weekend

Happy Friday Morning! It’s a cloudy and cool start ahead of a Nor’easter heading our way for the holiday weekend set to bring us some nasty weather.

Friday is going to stay mostly cloudy, but also mostly dry. Late in the day, a few showers could start to move into the Outer Banks. It will be another windy day with northeast winds 15-25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

We really notice the impacts from this developing Nor’easter throughout this weekend. Scattered rain starts to move in early Saturday morning throughout northeastern North Carolina. Eventually, Saturday afternoon, that scattered rain makes its way into southeastern Virginia.

Saturday will be the windiest day. Northeast sustained winds of 20-30 MPH gusting upwards of 40 MPH. That does bring up the concern of tidal flooding. During the high tide cycles Saturday-Sunday, expect nuisance tidal flooding with about half a foot of inundation. Fortunately, we’ll have a first quarter moon, so tides will naturally be on the lower side. That’s helping us to not see major tidal flooding during this Nor’easter.

Sunday stays windy with east winds 15-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Scattered storms throughout Sunday morning become more isolated to widely scattered in the afternoon and evening. We stay with isolated to widely scattered rain showers throughout Memorial Day. Memorial Day also stays breezy, but it will be warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Heading back to work on Tuesday, keep your umbrella on hand. Expect similar weather to what we’ll experience Monday. Isolated to widely scattered rain showers throughout the day, breezy winds, and highs in the mid 70s. The second half of the week is looking drier with more sunshine. Temperatures warm up, gradually rising to around our seasonable 80° mark by Thursday.

