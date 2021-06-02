Outdoor summer camps in Hampton Roads gain popularity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Many summer camps were canceled last year because of COVID-19, but this year, lots of them are making a comeback.

While parents may find some camps were canceled, outdoor ones seem to be quite popular this year.

“So far, participation has surpassed what our expectation was,” said Jamie Childress, Vice President of Youth Development for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads. “We are seeing numbers close to 2019 summer camp numbers and we weren’t expecting the boom, if you will.”

Childress said the Y’s overnight option, Camp Silver Beach, is full; however, many of its locations still have openings in their various day camps.

At the Simon Family Jewish Community Center in Virginia Beach, they are equipped with a lot of outdoor activities for children including a large swimming pool and splash pad, mini golf, gaga ball pit, and more.

“We believe that kids need to be together. They need to be enjoying each other, get back to interacting with one another, and so camp is the best way for that to happen,” said Dave Flagler, Director of Camp and Teen Engagement for the Jewish Community Center.

The JCC camp is designed for ages 2-15 and still has some openings. Flagler said while they do provide campers with some Jewish culture, children of all backgrounds and religions are welcome.

Both YMCA and JCC say they will perform health checks including temperature checks and screenings.

News 3 checked with Hunt Club Farm which offers a day camp for 10 weeks during summer, and they report all camps are full.

MyActiveChild.com stays on top of family fun and activities in Hampton Roads. They have a list of many summer camps that you can look up by city. Click here to check it out.

