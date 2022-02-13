Watch
Outer Banks beach cleanup organized after home collapses

Posted at 3:59 PM, Feb 13, 2022
MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Park rangers are hosting a volunteer cleanup event Monday on North Carolina’s Outer Banks in response to debris from a collapsed home.
The National Park Service said the cleanup on Cape Hatteras National Seashore will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday.

Volunteers can obtain gloves, garbage bags and trash pickup sticks from rangers at two locations Monday morning.

The Park Service says debris has spread up to 15 miles from the site of the collapsed home in the Rodanthe area. The beach in the immediate vicinity of the collapse has been closed due to unsafe conditions.

