Over 1,000 walk-up vaccinations administered at Norfolk FEMA site; all Hampton Roads residents welcome

NORFOLK, Va.— Hundreds of people are registering for their vaccine and getting their shot the same day — and you can, too.

The FEMA-led vaccination Community Vaccination Center at Military Circle Mall has the capacity to vaccinate 3,000 people a day, seven days a week.

Right now, they’re falling short of that goal.

After a week of operating at full capacity, FEMA says they’ve done just over 13,000 vaccinations.

The 20-minute drive from Suffolk to Norfolk meant Davian Clifton could get his 16-year-old son registered and vaccinated Wednesday.

“When I pulled up, I didn’t know what to expect. I thought it was going to be chaos, to be honest with you, but it’s smooth sailing. It worked out perfectly,” explained Clifton. “In and out - literally 20 minutes. The 15-minute wait after the shot was the longest part of the whole process,” he explained.

The Community Vaccination Center at the former Macy’s at Military Circle Mall started taking walk-up registrations Tuesday.

By noon on Wednesday, at least 1,000 people got their appointment and their shot the same day.

“Come out; we’ll get you registered. If we have vaccine available, which we currently do, we’ll get your vaccination,” said Military Mall Community Vaccination Center Site Manager Tim Smith.

Same-day vaccinations aren’t a guarantee; however, supply is outweighing demand, and lines are often bare.

“Whatever it takes to get Hampton Roads vaccinated, that’s what’s going to get us out of this pandemic - worldwide, nationwide and right here in the Hampton Roads area,” said Smith.

There are now QR codes people can scan with their phones that provide a direct link for people to register to get a shot whatever day and time works for them. People can pre-register for a vaccine by going to vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN VA (1-877-829-4682).

“We’re looking for the community to come out in force to fill up our clinic,” said Smith.

The center is serving the entire Hampton Roads community every day from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

On-site registration is supposed to occur daily from 2-6:30 p.m., but FEMA says they aren’t turning anyone away who shows up early.

Make sure to bring proof of your name, like an ID or a utility bill, and you’ll soon be on your way to getting your life-saving shot.

The COVID-19 vaccination center at Military Circle Mall opened at full capacity March 31 and is expected to last for eight weeks.

They are administering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine weeks 1-6. Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine will be administered weeks 7-8.

Click here for our full COVID vaccination guide.