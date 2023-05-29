Over 40 flight cancellations cause ripple effect at Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport experienced 26 arrival cancellations and 20 departure cancellations on Sunday due to low visibility fog, and the airport says that has leaked over into Monday.

Memorial Day is a huge day for travel, but the airport says the cancellations could impact tomorrow's travel as well.

According to Norfolk International, the ripple effect was caused by airlines recovering and getting repositioned.

Travelers should check with their airline for flight status before arriving at the airport to make sure their travel plans have not been impacted.