Over 500 thousand pounds of ready to eat chicken recalled

Over 500 thousand pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken is being recalled after its been revealed that the products may be under-cooked, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Wayne Farms, LLC., a Decatur, Ala. establishment, is recalling the following products:

9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

6-lb. cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” with “use by” date 3/5/23.

16-oz. zippered plastic packages containing “CHEF’S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date.

The RTE chicken breast fillet products were produced between February 9 and April 30, 2022.

These recalled items were shipped to distributors nationwide and further distributed to restaurants and retail locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the RTE chicken product appeared to be undercooked. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ or restaurants’ freezers or refrigerators. Consumers are urged not to eat these products. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information on this recall, click here.