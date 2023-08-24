Overnight shooting in Portsmouth leaves man in hospital: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that left one man fighting for his life.

PPD says a call came in around 1:32 a.m. regarding a gunshot wound incident off Turnpike Road in Portsmouth.

Upon arrival to the Turnpike Terrace Apartments, police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

News Hampton Roads 2023 Homicide Tracker Brianna Lanham

Neighbors tell News 3 that the apartment complex is typically family-friendly.

They say kids oftentimes play in the driveway and the area has a community feel.

Penny Kmitt/WTKR

Portsmouth Police hasn't released any suspect info at this time.

This is a developing story.