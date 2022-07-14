Owner of Seaview Lofts building due back in court Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The owner of the Seaview Lofts building is due back in court on Thursday morning for a status hearing.

Last week, a judge said he wanted this hearing to focus on getting the residents back into the building.

The building needs at least one elevator that is up-to-code in order to reverse the condemnation order at the building, the judge said.

Residents remain in limbo with hotel stays paid for through Thursday, July 14, but it remains unclear what will happen after that.

On Wednesday, the city held a resource and housing fair to try and help the residents, whom have been out of the building since July 1.

