Tenants of Seaview Lofts seek housing assistance as their hotel stay ends

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Dozens of Newport News families forced out of their homes are still facing a lot of uncertainty.

Since Seaview Lofts was condemned nearly two weeks ago, tenants have been staying at nearby hotels, but that’ll come to an end Thursday, July 14.

The city held a resource and housing fair at the cultural arts center to help displaced folks.

Unfortunately, tenants are in a tough spot. With rising rent prices, high demand and a low supply of apartments and houses on the market, many people are scrambling to find a place to call home.

At the fair, tenants were able to get information to help with food, childcare, legal aid and information on available housing for them and their pets.

One mother attended the event with her son who has lived at Seaview Lofts for 12 years. He’s now staying with her and they’re hoping for answers.

“Try to find the people somewhere to stay because it’s not fair to them,” said Peggy Hawkins. “My son, he paid his rent. He was never late on his rent, never gave them any problems. To wake up and say I got 24 hours to move out, that’s not fair.”

The fair ran until 7p.m. For information about resources, click here.