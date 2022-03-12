Pale Horse Coffee opens second Chesapeake location in growing Summit Pointe development

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A local, veteran-owned coffee shop cut the ribbon on its second location on Saturday.

Gray Livingston and Don Wingard first opened Pale Horse Coffee in October 2019 in Chesapeake's Great Bridge neighborhood.

"'Death rides a pale horse' from the Book of Revelations and then it's...'When do you need coffee? When you feel like death,'" said Wingard of the unique name.

Despite opening months before the COVID-19 pandemic, Pale Horse found success as a place Livingston says "felt like normal" to its customers.

Pale Horse co-owner Gray Livingston (L) and Chesapeake Mayor Rick West (R) smile during the grand opening of Pale Horse Coffee's second location.

When it came time to expand, Dollar Tree came calling, recruiting the home-grown business for its Summit Pointe development.

"It's really been a focus to bring some local talent into Summit Pointe," said Chris Williams, a senior vice president for Dollar Tree and the man overseeing the $330 million development.

Located in the heart of Chesapeake's Greenbrier area, the idea for Summit Pointe came in 2010 as a walkable, urban setting in what Williams says is the largest central business district in Hampton Roads. The neighborhood, adjacent to Dollar Tree's headquarters off Volvo Parkway, features mid-rise buildings with residences, office space and ground-floor businesses.

Mayor Rick West sees the development as a symbol of Chesapeake's growth into the second most populous city in Virginia.

"Every city needs to have a place to go, a place where they call 'Downtown,' a place where they like to hang and gather, and Summit Pointe will be Chesapeake's Downtown to be sure," West told News 3 at the Pale Horse ribbon cutting.

Down the street from the coffee shop, construction continues on the next phase of the complex featuring more residences. Williams tells News 3 there is a plan to develop another neighboring surface parking lot, potentially into a hotel.

Pale Horse joins Wasserhund Brewing Company, First Watch restaurant and other businesses at Summit Pointe. Local Italian restaurant Luce, which is currently only located in Downtown Norfolk, is expected to open its second location there this spring.

"We've heard from the community. They're really behind this project. People are really excited. I get lots of recommendations for who we should target next," said Williams.

As for Pale Horse, Livingston says they plan to be a part of the community for a long time.

"We have a lot of great employees. When you walk in the door you're greeted with a smile. Besides having the best coffee around, I want people to be able to experience that great customer service," he told News 3.