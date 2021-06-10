Local parent, counselor weigh in after end of virtual school year

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Sarah Cameron is breathing a sigh of relief knowing that the school year for her two children who attend Chesapeake Public Schools will be over in 24 hours.

"I think parents and children are tired and exhausted, and we are ready for it to be done," said Cameron.

Virtual school was uncharted waters that parents, kids and teachers had to navigate. We spoke to Cameron three weeks into the school year, where she and her family were stressed, to say the least.

"In some ways, things fell into a rhythm; initial concerns and challenges eased up," she said.

She says the biggest struggle for her kids was "feeling a bit socially isolated."

"The the biggest complaint my kids had is it was very lonely. They didn't have the chance to go to birthday parties or play dates," said Cameron.

Counselor Danielle Jweid says that sentiment is echoed throughout many parents and children she helps, as well as lingering stress.

"Even if it's a little stress every day - like the internet is not working; is there school today; or who has COVID - all those stresses can add up," said Jweid.

Her advice is to take a little time to unwind and find a way to punctuate and celebrate the end of an unusual year.

"Find some meaning in it. Working through was a lot of stress and hard work; congratulating yourself for making it through is important," she said.

Lastly, Jweid says look at the positives.

"Perhaps this helped you with patience, dealing with stress or having better family interactions," she said.

