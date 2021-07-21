Parents passionately plea for Virginia Beach schools to drop mask policy during spirited school board meeting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It’s another marathon meeting for the Virginia Beach School Board over the growing debate on student mask wearing.

With the start of the school year just around the corner, parents are reinforcing their fight to unmask their kids inside the classroom.

As the policy stands now, kids must wear masks inside the classroom.

Tuesday night’s meeting saw some tense moments over masks. About 50 speakers, with one who called in over the phone, spoke at the meeting, some in support of masking kids until all kids can be vaccinated.

“You’re all hypocrites. You’re sitting here without masks and want our kids masked,” one parent said.

Parents made emotional arguments as the issue on masking school children intensifies.

“Adults have access to the vaccine. It’s time to let child live and not live in fear,” said parent Lindsey Bohon.

A majority of parents are demanding Virginia Beach City Public Schools drop the mask policy inside the classroom.

“It’s not a different recipe - do your job. Take the mask off our kids and stick to education,” said parent Thomas Conant.

Tensions rose at times, with speakers asking school board members to stop interrupting them during the four minutes they were allotted to speak.

The board ultimately decided to take a 15-minute recess and then took another brief break after one speaker used her time to play a song. The board vice chair called it disruptive.

“Parents should have a voice. My body my choice, so that’s what we believe and that’s what we’re sticking with,” said parent Annie Palumbo.

A no-mask rally took place just ahead of the meeting with children like 8-year-old Ryan Winfree who are too young to get the vaccine, speaking out against masks.

“It gives me headaches when I wear it all day when I’m at school. It makes me [sad] that I can’t see my friends smile and I can’t see them talk. Sometimes I can’t understand, and I can’t breathe at all,” said Winfree.

