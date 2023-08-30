Parents, put 'vision' on your child's list of screenings; CHKD explains the process

It’s such a rush watching the kiddos return to class for the new school year, so it’s a good idea to put “Vision” on your list of screenings, to be sure your little one has optimum eye health.

“One of the tools we use is a called a Snelling chart – set up for worst vision to best vision,“ said CHKD Pediatrician Dr. John Harrington. “Perhaps the child is having trouble, they’re right up close to the TV or monitor, or they’re having trouble reading something, those are warning signs.”

According to John Hopkins Medicine, there are some additional red flags that could indicate your child could be experiencing vision problems and may need glasses.



Squinting Tilting head or covering one eye Sitting too close to the TV or holding handheld devices too close to eyes Having difficulty concentrating on schoolwork

Dr Harrington, with Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters, went on to say that a lot of time when any child developmental problem or has a school problem it is always a good idea to heck their vision and hearing, those are two aspects of how we absorb information.

Optimal vision is essential to the learning process, and some folks don’t realize how many problems poor vision can cause for school aged children. So, it’s important for parents to focus on their child’s overall eye health, and what you as a parent can do to safeguard it.