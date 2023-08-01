Parents, students have mixed reactions to NNPS clear backpack policy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Changes are underway for Newport News Public Schools. More than 26,000 students will be required to wear clear backpacks at the start of the upcoming school year.

Parents and students have mixed emotions. Sajada Lewis, a Newport News parent, believes it's a good idea.

"Somebody that's wanting to bring a gun to school, they're going to think about it first now," said Lewis."I think it's smart because it's all about safety for our children."

Some parents love the new policy, but Grace Lewis, Sajada's daughter, has a different opinion.

"Clear book bags is a lack of privacy, and a lot of people are not going to like it," said Grace.

Following the Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School, district leaders continue to put safety at the forefront of their policies, enhancing their safety and security measures. The latest policy provides and requires clear backpacks for all students in the division.

School leaders said the mission is to provide another layer of security with the clear backpacks, but some parents say they have concerns about their children's privacy, especially teen girls and personal items they have to carry.

Destiny Lewis, a rising sophomore at Warwick High School, says she's also concerned that clear backpacks will limit how students express themselves at school.

"I feel like if somebody sees something in somebody else's bag that they probably want, such as money or a phone, then they probably would go over and try and go in their bags and steal it," Destiny said.

Marie Jones, another NNPS parent, says she's against clear backpacks.

"I thought it was kind of pointless, Jones said. "I don't think the clear bags will make that much of a difference in the schools, they already have metal detectors. "We never experienced anything like that growing up, having to go to the lengths our kids have to. I just don't think it's right. It takes away a part of their childhood, but it's the world we live in now, too."

News 3 reached out to NNPS to learn more about the new policy. School leaders say the backpacks will arrive before the first day of school, Aug. 28, and the school system will provide backpacks for students, but we did not get an answer on the cost.

NNPS leaders say students will face disciplinary action if they break the clear book bag requirement.

More information about the policy from NNPS is posted below:

Can students decorate the clear backpack?

No. Designs or decorations are not allowed. Art and decorations can hinder the ability to see inside the backpack.

Can students line the inside of the backpack?

No. Fabric, wallpaper or any other material that conceals the contents of the backpack is not permitted.

Do lunch bags have to be transparent too?

No. Lunch bags and lunch kits do not have to be clear. Please note however that lunch bags may be searched.

Will gym bags, which are not clear, be allowed at school?

Yes. Gym and athletic bags are allowed at school; however, they are subject to be searched. Gym and athletic bags must be stored in a locker or other assigned location as soon as the student arrives at school.

What about purses or pocketbooks?

Purses and wristlets are allowed to be carried at school and may be subject to search. Small, opaque pouches, which may be used to hold personal items, will be issued to students along with the clear backpacks.



