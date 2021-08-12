Parents weigh in on mask debate as Gov. Northam mandates all students wear them in school

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam is stepping in to end the highly contentious mask debate in schools.

Northam issued an executive order Thursday making masks mandatory for everyone 2 years old and older while indoors at public and private K-12 schools, with some exceptions.

Lauren Zapp’s rising first grader and preschooler have no problem wearing masks, but their Portsmouth private school decided to allow parents to choose whether or not to mask up

“I personally am having them wear their masks. Last year they also wore their masks, and I had zero illnesses - barely even a cold - so I think just, in my head, it worked,” said Zapp.

Just a week ago, Northam was asked about mandating masks in schools during a press conference. He said expected school districts to follow CDC guidelines, which recommend masking for students as required by law, but school districts like Chesapeake Public Schools and the York County School Division decided masks would be optional.

York County school officials have since announced they will comply with the governor’s new mandate.

“To me, it’s body autonomy,” said Kate Freeman. “I think that they should have a right to choose whether or not they want to wear them, and I think it’s the parents’ choice really whether or not to enforce that above all else.”

Masks don’t need to be worn if a person is eating, drinking or sleeping; exercising; playing a musical instrument; has trouble breathing or can’t remove the mask without assistance; has a disability; or is participating in a religious ritual.

Any person who declines to wear a mask because of a medical condition or any person with a sincerely held religious objection to wearing masks in school may request a reasonable accommodation.

Northam says the decision was made to control the spread of coronavirus. The CDC reports that COVID-19 transmission remains high in all Hampton Roads communities as the highly contagious the Delta variant takes over.

