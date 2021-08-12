Indoor universal mask mandate issued for all Virginia K-12 schools

A big update came Thursday for Virginia Public Schools as Governor Ralph Northam issued a public health order that will mandate masks in all K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Northam's Public Health Emergency Order requires universal masking in all indoor settings in Virginia’s K-12 schools. This order reinforces current state law, which requires Virginia schools adhere to mitigation strategies outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of July 28, CDC guidelines include universal masking for all students, teachers, and staff. SB 1303 was passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority of the General Assembly earlier this year.

Click here to read the full order

This order comes as COVID-19 cases are surging in the Commonwealth, as hospitalizations are once again on the rise and as millions of kids under 12 are still not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Northam's office said 73 percent of all adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of August 10, 40.3 percent of 12-15 year-olds in Virginia and 51.7 percent of 16-17 year olds in Virginia are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Children under 12 are not yet eligible to receive any available vaccination, which is one reason CDC updated its guidance to recommend universal masking in all K-12 schools. Masks are a proven tool to reduce in-school transmission, even in communities with high levels of spread.

On Tuesday, Virginia reported over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, which was the first time this had happened since April.

The Governor's previous guidance put the decision making power in the hands of local school divisions to decide whether masks are mandatory for kids when they return to the classroom in the fall.

After that guidance was released, many local school districts decided on requiring masks or not. For example, Chesapeake left it optional, Hampton, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach and Newport News made masks a requirement indoors, and Norfolk and Suffolk had yet to make a decision.

“We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe,” said Governor Northam. “That’s why the General Assembly passed this law with overwhelming bipartisan support. This Public Health Order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply. I’m grateful to the work of the General Assembly and the Health Department, and I look forward to a safe start to the school year.”

