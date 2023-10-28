Parties prep for power struggle in Virginia General Assembly

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Eyes are on Virginia as the 2023 general election nears. Both sides say they're confident, but there's a lot at stake because of a power struggle in the General Assembly.

Right now, Republicans control the House and Democrats control the Senate.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke to a group of supporters Friday in Virginia Beach. Although the governor's office isn't up for election this year, WTKR political and legal analyst Dr. Eric Claville explained the outcome can impact Gov. Youngkin's ability to push his agenda through.\

News Millions pour into Virginia ahead of crucial November elections Brendan Ponton

"We see that there's a senate district here in Virginia Beach that is one that can flip the Senate in favor in the Republicans," said Dr. Calville. "However, there are also two House seats in Hampton Roads and one in the Richmond area that can also flip the control in the House of delegates."

That's why Gov. Youngkin spoke in support of Republican delegate Karen Greenhalgh and Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Adams (Ret.). They spoke of Virginia growing in business and population.

"We have two more years to really govern and be able to bring common sense legislation to Virginia. This seat is pivotal to get that done. You know we got to bring industries, manufacturing back to Virginia. We want to give kids three pathways to prosperity," Kevin Adams told News 3.

He said those pathways are college, military and the trades.

Watch related coverage: Millions pour into Virginia ahead of crucial November elections

Millions pour into Virginia ahead of crucial November elections

Adams also said he's not too worried about recent "chaos" in the GOP impacting the upcoming election.

"All I've been really focusing on really is this [election] because so goes Virginia, so goes the country," said Lt. Cmdr. Adams.

That phrase was on Lt. Cmdr. Adams's opponent's mind too.

"There's a saying that goes, 'how Virginia goes, so does the Nation,'" said Democratic State Senator Aaron Rouse.

Rouse explained Democrats are fueled by recent budget success this election.

News Meet the candidates: Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate Brianna Lanham

"Through our budget we just passed, we were prioritizing people over corporations," said senator Rouse.

And he said they're focusing on people's "rights to be seen and heard."

"Virginia is one of the last states in the South to protect women's reproductive freedom," said state senator Rouse. "That's one of the huge issues and a reason why and how we won the special election earlier this year."

Up until Election Day, each side's working to make sure voters turn out.

"And make sure you pay attention to those issues. And not just stump speeches or commercials, but what are the facts," added Dr. Claville.

Election Day is November 7.