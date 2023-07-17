Partnership between Sentara and faith leaders aims to bring better healthcare to the Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Monday, Sentara Health, Newport News leaders and state leaders announced a partnership to bridge the health gap and reduce health disparities.

It's called the Greater Peninsula C.A.R.E.S. Health Equity Program, which faith and local leaders say aims to address issues ahead of a hospital visit.

According to community members, some healthcare disparities on the Peninsula include higher maternal death rates, lower levels of flu vaccines and harder access to healthcare. The partnership hopes to change that by providing programs that focus on mental health, good nutrition and exercise.

Bishop Dwight S. Riddick, chair of the C.A.R.E.S. Foundation, says this partnership will also advocate for patients. He says figuring out the healthcare system can be tough.

"It's simply because they (patients) didn't have anyone to work with them to walk with them to coach them. Sometimes people just get what someone gives them, not knowing the right questions to ask [or] the right direction in which to move. So, having persons who will come alongside residents in our community is going to be a tremendous benefit to many folks in our community," said Riddick.

According to local and state leaders, the foundation is on a mission to overcome social determinants and other barriers that prevent the disenfranchised from achieving an opportunity to attain the highest level of health, healthcare and economic empowerment. C.A.R.E.S. works to bridge the health gap and eliminate preventable health disparities through education, community engagement and capacity building.

The foundation says it's always seeking opportunities to provide necessary and adequate funding, services and resources to continue its work. When reaching out to Sentara Cares, a corporate social responsibility program of the Sentara Health System, C.A.R.E.S. engaged in lengthy talks about health equity issues on the greater Peninsula. These discussions ultimately led to a mutually beneficial partnership.

Reflecting on the partnership, Riddick said, "We look forward to our partnership with Sentara Cares. Together, we will address the historical and contemporary injustices associated with health equity as we work to overcome them. Together, we will make lasting changes in our community - changes that will one day make our vision for the greater Peninsula as a healthier, happier and more harmonious community in which to live, work, worship and serve come to fruition.”

In addition to faith-based and community leaders, Senator Mark Warner and Congressman Bobby Scott were in attendance to celebrate the partnership.

