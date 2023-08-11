Parts of NC12 closed after serious KDH fire

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

Kill Devil Hills police are alerting drivers that NC12 is currently closed to through traffic in the area around 1825 N. Virginia Dare Trail following a serious fire reported there at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Traffic will be diverted to the bypass at 3rd Street on the south side and on 5th Street on the north side. At this point, there is no estimated time for reopening that stretch of road.

As for the fire itself, it is known that the property was fully involved and there were casualties.