Pasquotank-Camden EMT’s soothing voice makes waves in music industry

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An aspiring musician from Southeast Virginia Beach has found his way onto playlists across the country.

Zachary Ian sings and plays guitar with a mellow, soothing vibe. It goes along with his love for the ocean and fishing.

Zachary released his first single "Breathe" in 2020, and in January 2023, he released an EP entitled “Trust.” Zachary and his longtime friend and manager, Jacob Kattan, say it shot right up the charts with other well-known artists in the singer-songwriter category.

Zachary explained, “I wrote it myself, and it brings to mind a lot of peace.”

In fact, the Indie-folk musician uses Virginia’s natural beauty for inspiration.

“I like to meditate a lot in the forest or the beach, and I incorporate that meditation and breathe work into my music as well, so I can speak from the heart,” commented Zachary.

He creates music when he can, but his day job is serving Pasquotank and Camden counties in North Carolina as an Emergency Medical Technician.

“I love to serve the community and be with the people, “Zachary said. “Hopefully I can bring them, as I said earlier, trust and peace throughout their lives and times of distress.”

The Virginia Beach resident has also auditioned on “The Voice,” though he says he didn’t get far with that. But he says he’s learned to put aside those negative reviews.

“I listen to God, and I listen to myself, because I know I’m bringing good music to the world, and to the ones it really does affect, I really appreciate them.”

Zachary is a graduate of Kellam High School and says he’s been playing guitar since he received a guitar when he was 10 years old.