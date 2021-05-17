Pasquotank Co. Board of Commissioners holds closed meeting amid state of emergency, protests in Elizabeth City

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. - The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners will hold a series of meetings Monday, May 17, with attendance restricted to the Board of Commissioners and essential staff only.

The Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session at 3 p.m., a finance committee meeting at 4 p.m. and a county commissioner meeting at 6 p.m. Due to the county's state of emergency and the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be livestreamed on the county's Facebook page and website.

The county commissioner meeting will include room for public comment. Any Pasquotank County citizens who wish to participate can submit their remarks to the board via emailing scottl@co.pasquotank.nc.us by noon on Monday.

Comments will be read by the clerk, and must include the sender’s first and last name, address and “Public Comments” in the subject line. Comments must comply with the Board’s rules, including limits on length and decorum.

The meeting comes a day after the Pasquotank Co. chapter of the NAACP called for the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. to be fired.

Brown was killed while deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant against him.