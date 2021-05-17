Pasquotank Co. NAACP demand firing of officers in Andrew Brown Jr.'s death

ELIZABETH CITY, Va - The Pasquotank NAACP is calling for the justice in the death of Andrew Brown Jr. Brown was shot and killed in April in Elizabeth City as deputies served warrants. On Sunday, the NAACP chapter held a rally in Elizabeth City demanding that the officers involved in Brown’s death be held accountable.

“First we are demanding that the video, an unredacted version of the video be released to the family and community. Second, we are asking that the three officers involved in the shooting be fired because they clearly violated the Paspotank Sheriff Office policy on the use of deadly force. We’re asking for the resignation of the Sheriff,” Keith Rivers said, the president of the Pasquotank County NAACP.

Rivers says their chapter is calling for full transparency in Brown's death.

“We’re also asking for a special prosecutor that the DA appoint a special prosecutor.”

Throughout the rally, Rivers said that the Pasquotank County Sheriff violated its own policy by killing Brown. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office use of force policy states that a deputy should only discharge a firearm at a moving vehicle when the deputy believes there are no other reasonable means available to avert the imminent threat of the vehicle, or if deadly force other than the vehicle is directed at the deputy.

“It clearly says in the policy that it’s been alleged that the vehicle was being used as a weapon against the officers. In the policy, the Pasquotank County Sheriff's policy, it clearly states the officer is trying to move out the way. The sheriff department violated their own policy," Rivers said.

Protesters tell News 3 they agree with the NAACP’s demands.

"That entire video needs to be released so somebody with some sense can see it and hold them accountable because they’re not going to hold themselves accountable," Deonna Lewis said, a protester at the rally.

Rivers says he along with the NAACP will continue to call for justice and transparency for Andrew Brown and his family.

“The world is watching Pasquotank County. The world is watching Elizabeth City. Justice applies to each and every one of us. What is done in Pasquotank County will set the pace for what is yet to come.”