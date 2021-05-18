Pasquotank Co. Sheriff files new petition to release unredacted body camera footage of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death to public

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. - Pasquotank County Sheriff Wooten has filed a petition to the courts seeking the release of the unredacted body camera footage.

The petition seeks to release the footage to both the family of Andrew Brown Jr. and the general public.

This comes after District Attorney Andrew Womble provided updates Tuesday on the state's investigation into Andrew Brown Jr.'s death after months of protests and calls to release body camera footage of the shooting.

During the briefing, the DA said after reviewing the investigation, Brown’s death was justified. Womble says Brown’s actions made it reasonable for deputies to use deadly force.

The deputies involved in the deadly shooting will keep their jobs and will be retrained, according to Sheriff Wooten.

Wooten said in a released statement that the department can always do better, and they must. The deputies who did not have their body cameras activated will be disciplined, Wooten said.

Wooten says he has spoken with national experts to ensure his team has top-notch training.

Additionally, Wooten has released copies of the preliminary internal investigation as well as the preliminary law enforcement expert review report to the public to provide a form of transparency.

