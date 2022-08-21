Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office investigate a home drug seizure

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, V.a - The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office guided an investigation that led to a search warrant in the 1200 block of Winston St. in Elizabeth City, N.C

According to the release, on August 11 investigators disclosed that Adrian Humphrey and Marvennia Riddick were using their home which they share with minor children to sell and store cocaine and fentanyl to community members of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County area.

Evidence from this investigation included fentanyl, cocaine, scales, small bags, and a firearm.

Humphrey and Riddick were taken into custody without incident. Children at the home were placed in family members' care.

Police say Riddick was served with a warrant for possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Humphrey was served with a warrant for possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing a controlled substance, failure to appear on the felony probation violation, and order of confinement and commitment on a show cause order for child support

Both Humphrey and Riddick were confined at Albemarle District Jail.

Riddick is being held with a $12,500 secured bond and Humphrey is being held under an $81,450 secured bond.