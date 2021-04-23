Watch
News

Actions

Pasquotank Public Schools has virtual learning day, cancels afterschool activities as Andrew Brown Jr.'s killing raises safety concerns

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks Enterprise
students-with-tablets (1).jpg
Posted at 7:24 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 07:24:11-04

PASQUOTANK, Va. - Elizabeth County Pasquotank Public schools will revert back to a remote learning schedule for all students and staff for a single day, Friday, April 23, 2021.

Additionally, after school activities are cancelled.

According to a news release, this decision is based on the growing concern within the community regarding the shooting incident that took place in Elizabeth City earlier this week.

Each school will share any additional information with families regarding schedules for the day.

Staff information was shared via email.

Click here for homepage updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education