Pasquotank Public Schools has virtual learning day, cancels afterschool activities as Andrew Brown Jr.'s killing raises safety concerns

PASQUOTANK, Va. - Elizabeth County Pasquotank Public schools will revert back to a remote learning schedule for all students and staff for a single day, Friday, April 23, 2021.

Additionally, after school activities are cancelled.

According to a news release, this decision is based on the growing concern within the community regarding the shooting incident that took place in Elizabeth City earlier this week.

Each school will share any additional information with families regarding schedules for the day.

Staff information was shared via email.

