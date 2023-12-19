Watch Now
Pedestrian hit in front of Smithfield Middle School, in hosp. with life-threatening injuries: VSP

Posted at 7:48 PM, Dec 18, 2023
SMITHFIELD, Va. — A pedestrian was hit outside of Smithfield Middle School on Monday evening.

State police were called to the 800 block of Main Street around 5:54 p.m. for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, according to Virginia State Police.

The pedestrian has serious, life-threatening injuries and has been med-flown to Norfolk General Hospital, according to VSP.

Lanes around the area on Main Street are blocked and traffic is diverted, according to VSP.

Virginia State Police are investigating.

