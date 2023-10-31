Watch Now
News

Actions

Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run at Pocahontas Trail, Greenmount Parkway: James City County police

Generic: James City County Police
James City County Police
Generic: James City County Police
Posted at 10:28 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 22:28:03-04

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian is in critical condition at the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday.

James City County Police say that around 5:30 p.m.on Oct. 30, officers responded to the intersection of Pocahontas Trail and Greenmount Parkway. They found a hit-and-run victim suffering serious injuries and transported them to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Generic: James City County Police

News

Woman killed in James City County crash Sunday afternoon: Police

Web Staff
9:53 PM, Sep 03, 2023

Witnesses reported seeing what they believe was a newer model blue Nissan Altima hitting a pedestrian when turning and fleeing the scene toward Newport News, according to the JCCPD.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should report it immediately.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV