Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run at Pocahontas Trail, Greenmount Parkway: James City County police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian is in critical condition at the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday.

James City County Police say that around 5:30 p.m.on Oct. 30, officers responded to the intersection of Pocahontas Trail and Greenmount Parkway. They found a hit-and-run victim suffering serious injuries and transported them to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

News Woman killed in James City County crash Sunday afternoon: Police Web Staff

Witnesses reported seeing what they believe was a newer model blue Nissan Altima hitting a pedestrian when turning and fleeing the scene toward Newport News, according to the JCCPD.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should report it immediately.