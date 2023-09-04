Woman killed in James City County crash Sunday afternoon: Police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 71-year-old woman is dead after a crash in James City County Sunday afternoon, police told News 3.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a crash involving one vehicle on Old Stage Road near the intersection of Fieldstone Pkwy.

When they got to the scene, officers at first determined that a 2021 Lincoln Navigator was traveling eastbound on Old Stage Road when the car drove off the road and crashed.

Witnesses said the vehicle stopped unexpectedly before abruptly driving off the road into an embankment, police said.

The car then overturned and got back on the road, officers added.

During the crash, a passenger, Nancy Roach of Weems, Virginia, was ejected from the car and killed subsequently, police said. Roach was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, police told News 3, was found in critical condition and flown to VCU Medical Center.

According to James City County Police, it's not known why the vehicle stopped and then left the road, however, officers believe a medical emergency may have been a factor.

Eastbound Old Stage Road was closed for 5 hours.

As of Sunday night, the crash is still under investigation.