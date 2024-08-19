Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in hit & run in Accomack County: VSP

State police say a 66-year old man was killed in a car crash in Accomack County on Saturday evening.

State police responded to a hit-and-run pedestrian crash at the Lankford Highway and Main Street intersection around 11:45 p.m.

Police say there investigation reveals the 66-year-old man entered the southbound lanes of travel, when he was struck by an unknown, dark colored sedan. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued southbound on Lankford Highway.

The 66-year-old was identified as Peter L. Lancho of Greenbackville, Virginia. Police say he died upon impact.

Witnesses who were at the scene are working with state police to identify the unknown vehicle.

