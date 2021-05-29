People flock to Oceanfront after lifting all COVID restrictions; Security beefed up for Memorial Day weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With all capacity limits and social distancing requirements now dropped in Virginia, the Oceanfront is coming back to life.

Ava Alford of Chesterfield came to the beach with a group of friends to celebrate a 20th birthday.

“We were really excited,” Alford said. “We planned this as soon as we could and we all went out. It felt good, felt good.”

The beach was packed with people Friday basking in a mask-free world.

At Ocean Eddies Seafood Restaurant on Atlantic Avenue, they’re banking on a busy tourism season after being hit hard by the pandemic.

“People are happy; they want to be outside,” said Ocean Eddie’s Seafood Restaurant Manager Debbie Lou Hague. “They want to eat food, drink drinks and we're excited about that. I’m just excited for summer to start. Last year it was just a different world.”

Ocean Eddie’s Seafood Restaurant Manger Parkerson Hague said they’ve already noticed more people coming in throughout the day.

“There’s definitely a lot more people starting to come out, now that you don’t have to have these restrictions,” he said. “We have our bars back. We're able to stay open later. You see a lot more life at the Oceanfront compared to what it was last year.”

