Hampton Mom: "People with Down Syndrome and anybody with disabilities need to be acknowledged, seen, heard"

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. On Saturday, October 22, an event called "Step Up for Down Syndrome" is being held to raise awareness and funds for programming for both adults and children with Down Syndrome.

Debra Vance’s 9-year-old son Ethan has Down Syndrome. She told News 3 he's also been diagnosed with Autism and ADHD. She invites the public to the walk to learn more about those with disabilities.

“Down Syndrome is not some sort of entity or crazy abnormality,” Vance said. “People who have Down Syndrome have hopes and dreams and feelings, wants and desires, plans for the future, just like anybody else does.”

Vance said this walk also shows those with Down Syndrome that they have support from the community.

“Individuals with Down Syndrome work so hard just to achieve the same milestones that many of us take for granted, and those things need to be celebrated,” Vance said.

Step Up for Down Syndrome is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach. The Down Syndrome Association of Hampton Roads is hoping to raise $50,000. Funds will go to support groups, education, and advocacy.

Vance said it’s a leisurely 1.3-mile walk, and it’s not required that you sign up in advance. To find out more information, click here.