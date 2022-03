NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A person died following a house fire in Newport News early Tuesday morning.

Newport News Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the 1400 block of Waltham Lane. While investigating the alarm, a fire was discovered in a neighboring town home.

Firefighters entered the home and found a fire on the first floor.

Firefighters rescued one victim, who died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office.