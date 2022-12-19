Person killed after being struck by train in York County, sheriff's office confirms

Officials say one person has died after being struck by a train Monday morning.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, York County Fire and Life Safety as well as other state and local entities are currently investigating after a pedestrian was struck on the train tracks near the intersection of Mooretown Rd. and Cameron Cir., according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

The York County Emergency Communications center received a call at 11:07 a.m. in reference to the incident.

Once emergency crews arrived on scene, they located one victim who was deceased, YPSO confirmed.

The person has not been identified at this time.

Officials are still in beginning process of the investigation.

There are no further details to release at this time.

