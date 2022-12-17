Norfolk family says they lost two loved ones in deadly crash on I-64

Three generations of a family in Norfolk are grieving after they say a crash on I-64 in Williamsburg took the lives of two loved ones including an up-and-coming musician who had his very first and last show Thursday night.

Police have not publicly identified the victims, but Patricia Russell, the mom of 25-year-old Xzavier Evans and 21-year-old Jontae Russell said she got a call no mother wants to ever get.

Very early in the morning, she heard that her sons had been in a terrible crash on I-64 through the mother of Xzavier’s friend. She said that bus ride was driving her two boys home from a performance Xzavier was highlighted in as an up-and-coming musician.

Ciara Russell says her brother Xzavier was a passionate rapper and a loving father

"It was just his son and his music his son and his music that’s all he was really focused on so for something like this to happen and it was just the beginning it breaks my heart," said Russell.

She adds that her brother Jontae was also a real jokester.

"Every time you saw him that smile was from ear to ear. I loved seeing my brother smile he was so goofy he always played too much," said Russell.

Ciara said the two of them weren’t just bonded by blood but were best of friends and were amazing big brothers.

"I’ll never get my brothers back. My big brothers are dads, and they’d always try to protect me, and I’ll never get them back," says Russell.

Shortly after the crash, Russell said state troopers arrived at her door confirming that Xzavier had passed away.

At this time the family can’t even start to heal because police have still not confirmed information on her other son. Through tears, she told News 3 she doesn’t just want answers, she wants justice

"That driver took my sons away from me. Both of my sons at the same time. There’s no way I’m ever going to be able to walk or be scott-free. I just want my sons back I’m hurting I want my sons that’s all," Patricia said.

Three generations said they are going through absolute heartbreak left with only pictures and videos of happy memories frozen in time

The family tells News 3 that they’re still waiting on identification pictures of Jontae from the police.

News 3 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates when possible.