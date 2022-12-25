Person without a home after Christmas morning fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - One person is without a home this holiday weekend after a Sunday morning fire in Chesapeake's Deep Creek section.

According to Chesapeake Fire officials, firefighters got a call just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a fire at a home on Faulk Street.

Fire crews could see flames by a window in the back of the home.

The adult inside the home was able to make it out safely before fire crews arrived on the scene, according to CFD officials.

Firefighters put out the fire in a little more than 10 minutes. According to officials, there was significant fire and smoke damage near the kitchen area.

No injuries were reported.

News 3 is told the resident will not be able to live in the home again.

The resident is making their own lodging arrangement, and according to fire officials, the Red Cross was not needed.

According to Chesapeake Fire crews, the cause of the fire has been deemed accidental.