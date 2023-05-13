PETA host annual 'Poochella' event to encourage the community to adopt not shop

NORFOLK, Va. — People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals (PETA) hosted their annual Poochella event to encourage the community to adopt not shop.

The organization temporarily halted the event during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they made a huge return this weekend.

Animal shelters across Hampton Roads gathered together as the PETA's Bea Arthur dog park in downtown Norfolk to help their fur friends find forever homes.

Shelters like Norfolk SPCA, Virginia Beach SPCA, Portsmouth Humane Society, and a host of other shelters were in attendance.

Dog lovers from near and far were able to adopt dogs, meet them, and donate to shelters.

News 3's very own Jen Lewis emceed the event and even got a chance to get some love from one of the dogs that were up for adoption.

Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations, tells News 3 that she is truly honored to help animals find forever homes.

"It's a privilege to be a part of events like this where we get to find these dogs' homes. Many of them have been neglected or strayed lost or homeless so it's really important for people to know they can adopt never shop," said Nachminovitch.

For more information about PETA and their efforts to help animals in our community, click here.

If you are looking to add a fur-friend to your family below are a couple dogs from different shelters up for adoption:

Sesame Street: Virginia Beach Animal Conreol

Soup: Norfolk Animal Care

Alex: PETA

Maize: Chesapeake Animal Services

Ava: Norfolk SPCA

Koba: Chesapeake Animal Services

Bella: Virginia Beach SPCA

Batty: Norfolk Animal Center

Mae: Norfolk SPCA

Watkins and Bristol Bay: Beagle Resuce

Sam: PETA

Monster Truck: Virginia Beach Animal Control