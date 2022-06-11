Pharrell announces D.C. graduates to receive free tickets to 'Something in the Water' festival

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Pharrell has announced that 2022 graduates of D.C. public and charter high schools will get free passes to the Something In The Water festival.

In a video on Instagram, Pharrell announced the exciting news to D.C's graduating class. He tells the graduates that they will receive one free pass to celebrate their achievements.

He tells students to contact their schools for more details on how to receive their free tickets.

The Something in the Water music festival moved to Washington, D.C., after making its debut in Virginia Beach in 2019.

The festival will take place on June 17-19, commemorating Juneteenth.

Artists such as 6LACK, Adekunle Gold, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Ashe, Baby Tate, Baird, BIA, Blxst, Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle and more are set to perform

