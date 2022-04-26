Something in the Water festival officially moves to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON - Something in the Water music festival is moving to Washington D.C., after making its debut in Virginia Beach in 2019.

Event organizer, Pharrell Williams, posted on Twitter a video teasing to the festival taking place this year.

Musician Pusha T, friend of fellow Hampton Roads native and festival founder Pharrell Williams, announced on Showtime's "Desus and Mero" that the festival will move to Washington, D.C., earlier this month.

Tuesday afternoon, D.C.'s mayor made the formal announcement that the festival will be held in the city this year. The festival will take place on June 17-19,2022, commemorating Juneteenth.

According to a release, artists such as 6LACK, Adekunle Gold, Ashanti & Ja Rule,Ashe, Baby Tate, Baird, BIA, Blxst, Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle, and more are set to perform with more artists to be announced soon.

It was confirmed in Oct. 2021 that the festival would not return to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this year.

In a letter sent to Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney, Williams states that the city has been run by "toxic energy" for far too long. Williams' letter was in response to Duhaney's letter that expressed his disappointment of learning that SITW 2022 may not happen.

In response, Pharrell wrote how he wishes Virginia Beach leaders had the same energy when his relative, Donovon Lynch, was fatally shot by a Virginia Beach officer on March 26, as they do for losing the festival.

Passes to this year's festival goes on sale on April 30 at 10 a.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

