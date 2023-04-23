Pharrell visits Virginia Beach skateboard competition ahead of Something in the Water weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pharrell Williams's non-profit group Yellow has been hosting community events all month leading up to the Something in the Water Festival, but on Saturday the icon himself surprised local skateboarders at a competition in Virginia Beach.

The competition, "Decks of Tomorrow: Growing Tomorrow's Riders," was held in partnership with Yellow.

Coastal Edge gifted 40 customized skateboard decks to a group of students, and those attending got the chance to win one of 10 skateboards painted by local artists.

The competition also had live music, food trucks, and an open air artist market.

The grand prize was a $1,000 pro prize purse.