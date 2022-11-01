Pharrell Williams' kicks off first multi-day Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — "3 Days of Furthering Foward" is the motive for Pharrell Williams' first Mighty Dream Forum.

The Virginia Beach native created the forum with the intention to bring people of color together to learn from some of the biggest business leaders and even spark ideas to create a more equitable community.

Participants will have the opportunity to network with business professionals, engage in workshops and enjoy plenty of entertainment.

Speakers include Seven-Time world champion Lewis Hamilton, The SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter, Actor and Comedian Hannibal Buress, Astronaut Leland Melvin, and Edelman CEO Lisa Osborne Ross.

According to the press release, leaders from ICONIQ Capital, H&M Group, BNY Mellon, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, LVMH, Tech Equity Collective, a Google Initiative, Andreessen Horowitz, and many others are coming together to create space and fair outcomes for people of color.

The forum will be located at 400 Granby Street over a span of three days:

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

9:30 am-8:00 pm

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

8:45 am-8:30 pm

Thursday, November 3, 2022

8:45 am- 8:30 pm

Tickets are sold out, but you are still able to purchase tickets to the block party this evening.

Heavy traffic is expected along with many closures.

For more information about the mighty dream forum, click here.