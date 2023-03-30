Pharrell's nonprofit teams up with local businesses to host events ahead of Something in the Water

Something in the Water’s highly anticipated return to Virginia Beach is just around the corner, but Pharrell’s nonprofit “YELLOW” is kicking off festivities even sooner.

Throughout April, YELLOW is partnering with local businesses to bring “inclusive, engaging, and family-friendly” events to Hampton Roads, according to a release.

Here is a breakdown of the events organized by YELLOW that will be held prior to the festival, according to a release:

“Servin Up Love”

YELLOW is partnering with the Oceanfront Dairy Queen for a campaign called “Servin Up Love.” The world’s largest walk-up DQ location will have a special item on its menu in April: a limited-edition YELLOW cone covered in yellow sprinkles. A portion of the proceeds from the cones will “give back to education and community centered programming,” according to the release.

Additionally, those who purchase the cone between April 1-23, follow YELLOW on Instagram and tag them in a photo with the cone will be entered in a giveaway to win a pair of GA SITW passes or a pair of YELLOWZONE V-VIP passes, according to the release.

The Oceanfront Dairy Queen is located at 1609 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.

“Decks of Tomorrow: Growing Tomorrow’s Riders Today”

The nonprofit is also teaming up with the surf shop Coastal Edge to host a family-friendly event “intertwining worlds of board riding culture, art, and music,” says the release.

At the event, a pre-selected group of students will be gifted customized skateboard decks. Attendees will get a chance to win a custom deck by entering a free raffle at the event. Ten decks will be given away in the raffle.

The event will be held at the Oceanfront Coastal Edge on Saturday, April 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bright Sparks Live

The conversation series "Bright Sparks Live" is returning, starting with a conversation called “Building Future Forward Communities.” The conversation is the first of a monthly series initiative planned by “YELLOW, Assembly and the Community,” according to the release.

The Building Future Forward Communities conversation will be held on Wednesday, April 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Assembly in Norfolk. Organizers have also planned a community neighborhood and beach clean-up on Saturday, April 22. YELLOW says more details on the beach clean-up will be shared in the future.

YELLOW organizers say more events will be held after the festival.

Something in the Water is April 28-30. Stay with News 3 for festival updates and soon, live coverage!