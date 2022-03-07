Phase 1 of recovery plan to remove fallen crane from water at HRBT to begin this week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The crane that fell into the water at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel last month has entered phase one of its recovery plan.

The crane fell off a barge in Willoughby Bay adjacent to Willoughby Bay Bridge as part of the HRBT Expansion Project. It is still currently in the water.

Hampton Roads Connector Partners (HRCP) received approval of the recovery plan from state agencies last week and the first phase of the recovery plan is to begin this week if weather permits.

Phase 1 will consist of removing the crane’s boom and counterweights and preparing the area and seabed for Phase 2. This will take about two weeks to complete.

After completion of the first phase, the body of the crane will be removed from the water, in one pick, and placed on a barge. HRCP expects the crane to be fully removed from Willoughby Bay by the end of March.

Environmental protection measures still remain in place and HRCP will continue to monitor to ensure the safety and security of the area.

