Phoebus Spring Fling and Beer Fest returning to Mellen Street

HAMPTON, Va. — The Phoebus Spring Fling and Beer Fest returns to Mellen Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday!

Anyone roaming Mellen Street can expect to see handmade works from local artisans, beer and cider tastings, food vendors, live music from local musicians and more.

The music selection for live performances ranges from Dixieland and Country to Classic Rock and Southern Soul.

If you're more of a foodie, grab a bite from Frank's Monster Munchies, The Crazy Potato, Southern Provisions, or from one of the dozens of restaurants lining Mellen Street!

The tickets for the beer fest portion of the festival are $45 a ticket, and increase to $50 in-person the day of. Buying a ticket includes four ounce tastings and a complimentary Phoebus glass for the first 700 guests.

Individual 12 ounce pours and other beer will be available for $5.

Participating breweries and cideries are still to be determined.

To purchase your ticket or learn more about the festival, click here.