Phoebus students urge families to support Black-owned businesses this holiday season

HAMPTON, Va. — If you're looking for some good eateries and ways to entertain your family, students at Phoebus High School want you to “Choose Hampton” by supporting small businesses this holiday season. News 3 spoke with a few minority-owned businesses.

The folks who run Got Fish Seafood are committed to bringing everyone quality meals. The district manager tells News 3 there are two things that bring people through the door: Love and crabby fries.

Jamie Welsh, Got Fish District manager, said, "We know we're minority-owned, but we speak to everybody and we want to entertain all guests, but we're thriving because of who we are."

Got Fish has been around since 2017, originally serving food from their food truck, but they now have their own restaurant that opened last year in Hampton.

"We try and be a big part of the community - anything we do, any way we can partner with the community we can because they've been so supportive of us since day one," said Welsh.

That includes students at Phoebus High School. Hampton City Schools partnered with Hampton Economic Development to urge families to shop small this holiday season, starting with Black-owned businesses.

Michael Price, the communications teacher at Phoebus, tells News 3 his students who created the "Choose Hampton" promotional video make him proud to be their teacher. Price said it's all about being and making an impact in the community.

Jala Hinton, Phoebus High School student, said, "You know, it's hard for them, so trying to seek them and supporting them is definitely good around the holidays because they have families, too."

Students highlighted six businesses that they thought were making an impact.

Corryn Connor said, "It was nice to go and see the small business and how they operate with just themselves."

Arlando Budd, Flawless Fitness owner, said he's glad he stepped out on faith and opened his gym in April, keeping his business afloat through hands-on personal training and community connections.

"Relationships are important - really having quality relationships with people in the community because you can't build a business alone. You can't grow at all without relationships. Being transparent and being authentic is key," said Budd.

Budd said keeping his business going takes some serious mental muscle.

"We want to make an impact. We want to be known as the gym in the Hampton Roads area."

Both businesses owners tell News 3 the perfect time to support Black-owned businesses is now. Flawless Fitness and Got Fish will be having specials for customers during this holiday season.