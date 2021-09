Heritage High School shooting in Newport News leaves 2 teens injured

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor

Prev 1 / Ad Next