Photos: Local Navy mental health support dog visits US Fleet Forces headquarters

NORFOLK, Va. - The United States Fleet Forces Command headquarters had a special visitor Thursday — a Norfolk-based mental health support dog, Patty Mac.

"Mental health matters in our Navy," USFF tweeted following the visit. "The dog Patty Mac works at a branch health clinic in Norfolk and alerts her handler if someone is experiencing high levels of stress or anxiety and may need help."

According to USFF, Patty Mac spent her visit "bringing joy and comfort to those around her."