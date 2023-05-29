Photos: Memorial Day events around Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — With Hampton Roads' rich military history comes countless events happening across the seven cities.

Our crews are around Hampton Roads to capture those honoring the lives lost for our freedom.

You can find our extensive coverage in the links below along with photos and video in the player above.

We will continue to update this article throughout the day.

Positively Hampton Roads Things to do celebrating Memorial Day in Hampton Roads Heather Eckstine

Weather Memorial Day Forecast: Much warmer with scattered showers & storms April Loveland