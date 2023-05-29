Memorial Day Forecast: Much warmer with scattered showers and storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Memorial Day with feature scattered showers and storms once again. It won't be a complete washout though. Just keep the rain gear handy if you are heading out. The wind will continue to ease. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

WTKR News 3

This pesky storm system will stick around at least through midweek bringing scattered showers to the area. We should finally get a break on Thursday and Friday. Expect highs in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and then warm to the mid and upper 70s by Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

