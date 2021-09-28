Plans underway to bring COVID-19 shots directly to students in school

NORFOLK, Va. - Eight-year-old Johanna Fox might not like getting shots, but she doesn’t need much convincing from her mom.

“I hate shots,” Johanna Fox said.

Her mom, Mary Fox, replied, “It’s uncomfortable, right? What do you get after you get a shot? What am I going to take you to get?"

“A Slurpee,” the little girl said excitedly.

“That's right,” laughed Mary.

Soon, Johanna and her classmates could be offered the COVID-19 shot during school after the FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old, which could happen by Halloween.

“I think having them on school property is a really great idea,” said Mary. “When we send our kids to school, we want them to be protected and this is why we have things like fire drills and active shooter drills, and I think adding something like a vaccine clinic is just part of that safety.”

Details are still being worked out, but Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said they hope to bring the shots on school grounds wherever possible to keep kids safe.

“Planning is underway,” Northam said. “When the time comes, we'll be ready because we want to make sure that this is as easy on parents and children as possible.”

The governor stopped short of saying he’d make the vaccine mandatory for students.

“Right now, kids are required to receive several vaccines before they can start school,” he said. “The easiest and most equitable way to deliver the COVID vaccine is at school, to have the health department come in and give the shots.”

Evida Hutcheson is in the eighth grade at Ghent School in Norfolk. She said she and most of her classmates are vaccinated. While she supports a vaccine clinic at school, she said she does not support mandates.

“I think it's a good thing to get a shot, but if you don't want to get it, that's your personal choice,” said Hutcheson.

