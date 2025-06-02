Healthy Dude Ep. 4: It's not just cigarettes. Vaping & marijuana smoking can cause lung cancer, too.

While cigarette smoking is widely known to cause lung cancer — regarded as the deadliest of cancers worldwide — many believe that other types of smoking, like vaping, and smoking marijuana, will not have the same impact on their long-term health.

That's not necessarily true, according to Dr. Stephen Noble, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Chesapeake Regional Healthcare and medical director of its Lung Nodule program. Due to the relatively recent addition of vaping, more research is needed to help the medical field understand the potential impacts.

The same goes with smoking marijuana, which more and more Americans say they are doing each year, due to relaxed regulations and state legalization efforts.

In this episode of the Healthy Dude podcast, Kurt talks with Noble about the surprising stats about lung cancer — and steps you can take to try to prevent it from impacting you and your family.

Watch episode 3: President Biden's aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis